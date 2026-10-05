5 Tips to Get Out of Debt: A UK Guide for 2026

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Debt is something that affects millions of people across the UK. Whether it has built up gradually through credit cards and loans or arrived suddenly following a job loss or unexpected expense, the weight of unmanageable debt can affect every part of daily life. The good news is that there are practical steps you can take to start making progress. no matter how overwhelming things may feel right now.

Here are five tips to help you get out of debt and move toward a more stable financial future.

1. Get a Clear Picture of What You Owe

The first step is knowing exactly where you stand. Many people avoid looking at the full extent of their debt because it feels too uncomfortable. but you cannot create a plan without understanding the problem.

Write down every debt you have, including the creditor name, the balance outstanding, the interest rate and the minimum monthly payment. Include credit cards, personal loans, overdrafts, buy now pay later balances and any arrears on bills. Once you can see everything in one place, you are in a much stronger position to decide where to focus your efforts first.

This process can feel daunting, but it almost always brings a sense of relief. Knowing the full picture is far less stressful than the uncertainty of not knowing.

2. Create a Realistic Budget

A budget is the foundation of any debt repayment plan. Without one, it is impossible to know how much money you have available each month to put toward clearing what you owe.

List your monthly income and all of your essential outgoings. rent or mortgage, utilities, food, transport and minimum debt payments. Whatever is left after essentials is your disposable income. Even a small amount directed consistently toward your debts each month will make a real difference over time.

Be honest and realistic when building your budget. A plan that is too restrictive is unlikely to last. Build in a small amount for personal spending so that you are not setting yourself up to fail. Review your budget every month and adjust it as your circumstances change.

3. Prioritise Your Debts

Not all debts are equal. Some carry higher interest rates than others, and some creditors have greater legal powers to recover what they are owed.

Priority debts. those that can result in losing your home, having utilities cut off or facing legal enforcement. should always be addressed first. These include mortgage or rent arrears, council tax debt and energy bill arrears.

For non-priority debts such as credit cards and personal loans, two popular repayment strategies are worth considering. The debt avalanche method focuses extra payments on the highest interest debt first, which saves the most money over time. The debt snowball method targets the smallest balance first, providing quicker wins and motivation to keep going. Either approach can work. the key is choosing one and sticking to it consistently.

4. Reduce Costs and Increase Income Where Possible

Getting out of debt faster often requires freeing up more money each month. This means looking at both sides of the equation. what you spend and what you earn.

On the spending side, review all subscriptions and recurring costs. Cancel anything you no longer use or need. Shop around for better deals on insurance, broadband and utilities. Small savings add up quickly when they are redirected toward debt repayment every month.

On the income side, consider whether there are ways to bring in extra money. freelance work, selling unused items, or taking on additional hours. Even a modest increase in monthly income can significantly shorten the time it takes to clear debt.

5. Seek Professional Advice If Debt Feels Unmanageable

If your debt has reached a point where budgeting and repayment strategies alone are not enough, it is important to seek professional help sooner rather than later. The earlier you act, the more options are available to you.

There are a range of formal and informal debt solutions available to people in the UK, including Debt Management Plans, Individual Voluntary Arrangements and Debt Relief Orders. Each works differently and suits different financial situations. Getting the right advice ensures you choose the solution that best fits your circumstances rather than one that could make things worse.

For anyone in England, Wales or Northern Ireland looking to understand their options, a practical starting point is to read more about how to get out of debt and the routes available. Debt Advisory Services is an FCA-authorised firm that provides free, impartial advice to help individuals find the right path forward based on their individual circumstances.

Taking the first step is often the hardest part. But with the right information and support, getting out of debt is achievable. and the sooner you start, the sooner you can move forward.