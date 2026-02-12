Marishcal Square to be new home for GB Energy

HQ confirmed

Marischal Square: new GB Energy home

Great British Energy – the state-owned investment vehicle – will be headquartered in Marischal Square, Aberdeen.

It will lease more than 8,400ft of office space in the grade A building through the Government Property Agency (GPA) which is responsible for the majority of the government office estate.

GB Energy will relocate from the AB1 building and will move this year to its permanent home which will be a base for its main corporate functions, supply chain activities, and major development projects including ambitions in deep-water offshore wind.

It is currently working closely with partners to attract top talent and ensure its presence supports investment and job creation in the region. Recruitment is ongoing and a broader drive will launch this year.

UK government ministers Michael Shanks and Douglas Alexander have denied there were plans to base 1,000 staff in the HQ, a claim made in October 2024 by GB Energy chair Juergen Maier who also subsequently said this was not the plan.

Confirming the new base, Mr Shanks said: “With Great British Energy’s new permanent headquarters confirmed in Aberdeen, Scotland’s world-class energy expertise and talent will be central to unlocking investment in clean energy and creating jobs both in the city and across the whole of the UK.

“Aberdeen has been central to the country’s energy sector for decades, and the government’s clean energy mission is continuing the city’s legacy of powering Britain.”

CEO Dan McGrail said: “Aberdeen is the perfect location for Britain’s publicly owned energy company. It is a world-leading energy hub and has been crucial to our energy security for decades and I am delighted Marischal Square will be the location of our permanent headquarters.

“Thousands of engineers, innovators, and technicians call Aberdeen home. That is why we are proud to make this city our home and become a part of the Aberdeen community. Great British Energy will draw on the abundant local talent to provide investment and support for projects across the country.”

Other tenants at Marishcal Square include Peterson Energy Logistics, NSMP, Wallace Whittle, CBRE, Royal Bank of Scotland, Chevron UK, KPMG, EY, Aberdeen Journals, NSTA, NESPF, Maggie’s Grill, Mackie’s, All Bar One, Costa, and Marriott International.