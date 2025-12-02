Miller Homes acquires steelworks site in Bellshill

Regeneration

Miller Homes land director Arthur Mann, left, and regional operations director Andrew McArthur

Miller Homes has acquired the site of the former Clydesdale Steelworks in Bellshill as part of a regeneration of the area.

It is the company’s third project in North Lanarkshire in recent years, and its second in Bellshill.

Initial preparation on the 88.5 acre site will begin this month, with construction scheduled for next year. The first home completions are expected in early 2027.

Andrew McArthur, regional operations director at Miller Homes Scotland West, said: “This project has been several years in the making, and we are pleased to be moving forward with the transformation of this brownfield site into our new Hawthorn Green community.

“This development represents a significant step in meeting the increasing need for high-quality homes in North Lanarkshire and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed communities that contribute to the region’s long-term growth.”