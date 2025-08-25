Student homes to replace two city office blocks

Property

Coming down: Princes House

Two further student accommodation projects in the centre of Glasgow will replace buildings that are scheduled for demolition.

TREC Capital Glasgow, a Martley Capital Group company, wants to replace Princes House at the corner of West Campbell Street and Waterloo Street which is no longer fit for purpose. The planning adviser is Savills.

Andrew White, development manager at Martley Capital Group said, “The existing building frame is structurally compromised, and the internal layout is unsuitable for conversion, so redevelopment is the only option.”

Impression of replacement building at 38 Cadogan Street

Bankfoot APAM has submitted full plans to replace a highly energy-inefficient office building at 38 Cadogan Street that it says cannot be modernised.

Russ Drage Architects has designed the replacement block to house 259 student rooms and a mix of amenity spaces including a rooftop growing garden, a dedicated cooking classroom, communal roof terrace, gym and study spaces.

Bankfoot APAM is providing development management on behalf of an overseas property fund.