Ogilvie Homes acquires collapsed Countesswells

Site deal

Countesswells was a victim of Stewart Milne’s failure

Adminstrators have sold the a large housing development site in the north east to Ogilvie Homes.

Countesswells Development — a wholly owned subsidiary of the now-defunct housebuilder Stewart Milne Group – was to be a suburb west of Aberdeen.

It was expected to provide 3,100 homes on 400 acres in a mix of private residential developments, affordable homes, schools, retail, commercial and leisure facilities.

Some affordable and private homes and some of the commercial and community premises have been built by a variety of residential, commercial and public sector operators.

The development collapsed into administration in November 2021 and Tom MacLennan and Chad Griffin, of FRP Advisory have now secured a deal with Stirling-based dOgilvie Homes for an undisclosed sum.

Julie Leece, land director of Ogilvie Homes said the company looks foward to “pushing ahead with the development”.

She added: Countesswells is a significant new premium mixed-use development that is already proving to be a major asset to the North-East of Scotland.

“We look forward to working with current and new home owners, the local community and key stakeholders, developers, investors and suppliers on the next phases of the masterplan”.

Tom MacLennan, of FRP Advisory, added: “We are very pleased to have secured a sale of the land and assets to Ogilvie Homes and wish the new owners every success with their new venture.

“We would also like to thank residents, the local community and a wide range of stakeholders for their patience and support throughout which has allowed us to focus on managing the administration and ultimately securing a sale of the land and certain assets.”