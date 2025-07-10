Capital Park offers, Maven deal, Persimmon homes

Property briefs

Capital Park has reached practical completion

Half of the units have been taken at Capital Park, a new 132,000 sq ft logistics and trade park on Bankhead Avenue in Sighthill, Edinburgh.

The 18 high-specification units range from 2,770 sq ft to 17,077 sq ft with a gross development value of around £35m.

Clark Contracts was the main contractor on the project, created by developer Chancerygate in partnership with specialist sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management.

Chancerygate development manager, Andy Farrer, said: “We are very pleased to be 50% let or under offer and we look forward to announcing other businesses keen to take advantage of all that Capital Park has to offer.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and investment asset manager.

The company has around 1.41m sq ft of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across 11 sites ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon.

Maven buys offices

Maven Capital Partners, the UK property and private equity manager, has acquired Pegasus House on the Scottish Enterprise Technology Park in East Kilbride.

The 20,228 sq ft office and ancillary accommodation was constructed in 2008 and has remained fully occupied since completion.

The tenant is NXP Laboratories UK, is a subsidiary of NXP Semiconductors, a global semiconductor manufacturer listed on the US Nasdaq stock exchange.

Colin Anderson, partner at Maven, said: “Pegasus House represents the type of high quality, income generating asset we actively seek for our property portfolio.”

Persimmon Homes buys land

Persimmon is due to begin construction in September on 601 homes at Overtown, Wishaw.

The company is making a £3 million education contribution to North Lanarkshire Council and is undertaking a range of key infrastructure improvements to enhance connectivity and road safety.

These include the installation of signalled junctions at Netherton Road and Overtown Cross, as well as upgrades to two nearby roundabouts.