Garden Festival plan, Miller to build 676 homes

Property round-up

Homes to build on Festival site (pic: Grant Murray Architects)

A plan has been unveiled for 50 homes on part of the former Glasgow Garden Festival site following the decision to drop earlier proposals for office development because of declining demand.

Surplus Property Investments is seeking permission to develop a vacant plot at Festival Gate, located near the BBC’s Pacific Quay headquarters.

The site, a former dockland area, famously hosted the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988, which drew over four million visitors.

Despite various proposals over the years, the land has largely remained undeveloped since the event.

Surplus Property Investments had previously secured planning permission in 2020 for a mixed-use development, including residential units, offices, retail space, and a café. However, the revised application reflects a shift in priorities brought on by changing market conditions post-pandemic.

According to the submission, “market demand for office space has reduced significantly further,” prompting the developer to rethink the original proposal. The new plan removes the office and café elements, increases the number of homes, reduces parking provision, and updates the overall block design.

The revised scheme proposes 49 two- and three-bedroom flats across two blocks, up from the 35 units originally planned. A retail unit at ground level and a rooftop terrace on one of the buildings are also included in the updated design. A total of 32 car parking spaces would be provided.

Miller building on four sites

Miller Homes is to begin building 676 homes on 91 acres acquired at a number of locations around Edinburgh.

The company has development plans at East Calder; West Craigs Mews, Edinburgh; Shawfair, and Avonside Wisp, Whitecross.

The first homes at Shawfair will be completed by October, followed by East Calder Oaks and West Craigs Mews in February 2026 and Avonside Wisp in March 2026.

Granton buildings up for sale

Granton Estate comprises nine properties

The Granton Estate – a block of properties at th e junction of Granton Square and Granton Road – has been put up for sale for offers over £1 million.

The block includes nine properties totalling 38,251 sq ft on 1.1 acres of land.

Currently generating £50,715 of income per annum, it offers various asset management and redevelopment opportunities.

Western Harbour plans

A brownfield site at Edinburgh’s Western Harbour is being lined up for 154 flats.

FM Group is purchasing the reclaimed land for two apartment blocks that form a perimeter urban block, combining mixed affordable housing with properties for private sale.

The 56Three design concerns 0.62ha of reclaimed land at the western end of the Port of Leith as well as a 2002 Robert Adam masterplan for Western Harbour.”

The space between both blocks will comprise a mix of gardens and car parking.

New lettings agency

Dwello, Scotland’s newest residential lettings agent has opened its first office on Byres Road in Glasgow with plans to exceed 1,000 properties under management within the first two years.

Founded by experienced landlord, Stephen McKechnie, the firm aims to employ 15 staff in the office.