Singapore techscaler ready to take first cohort

Tech latest

Mark Logan announced the Singapore plan at EIE24 (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Companies are being invited to develop their businesses in one of the world’s most vibrant tech economies after the Scottish government confirmed expansion of the techscaler programme into southeast Asia.

Applications will open this month for start-up companies to spend three weeks in Singapore to establish new connections with fellow business founders as well as potential investors and customers.

The Scottish Government is investing £42 million in the techscaler programme, being managed via the Codebase incubator. It now has more than 2,500 members and supported more than 500 companies in its first year of operation.

The Singapore iniaitive was revealed by Daily Business in May. Start-ups will be provided with office space in a designated pop-up hub for the duration of the trip, which will begin in October.

It follows talks by Mark Logan, the Scottish government’s chief entrepreneurial adviser, with Scottish Development International.

“We are excited about this and we will work with SDI to explore what is possible,” he told the EIE24 pitching event for startups, advisers and investors.

First Minister John Swinney met the Singapore High Commissioner to the UK, Ng Teck Hean, in Edinburgh to discuss the pop-up hub launching in Singapore during a meeting designed to deepen ties between the two countries and help encourage future trade and investments opportunities.

The Singapore Government has been involved in developing the start-ups’ programme, which will include attendance at Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology.

The First Minister said: “Driving innovation is vital to helping unlock each of the Scottish Government’s priorities of eradicating child poverty, boosting economic growth, achieving net zero and improving public services.

“Growing and nurturing our pipeline of entrepreneurs and start-up companies is in turn crucial to unleashing its potential.

“Techscaler is central to our ambitions to create one of the finest state-funded entrepreneurial systems in the world dedicated to the creation of high-growth businesses. Connecting our promising start-ups to one of the world’s most renowned venture capital environments is a hugely exciting opportunity.

“By developing our network of global connections and collaborations, including the key strategic partner in Singapore, we are not only providing valuable experience for our fledgling businesses, but deepening relationships, trade links and inward investment opportunities to capitalise on the enormous potential of our growing start-up community.”

Our story in May

A cohort of techscaler businesses secured a similar three-week stay in San Fransisco’s Silicon Valley this summer, following a successful pilot earlier in the year.

Shiv Kodam, Co-founder of Neuron and participant in the upcoming Silicon Valley cohort said: “As a Scottish founder, I am buzzing to be going to San Francisco, soaking up knowledge from the world’s best and forging connections with fellow founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders.

“Our start-up has global ambitions, and engaging with the best is how we’ll redefine what’s possible.”

The Singapore pop-up hub, funded by Scottish Enterprise, will run from 21 October to 8 November.

Rhe second Silicon Valley pop-up hub, funded from within the techscaler programme, will run from 26th August to 13th September.

Shot scope funding

Golf technology firm Shot Scope has raised $8.5 million (£6.6m) in a fresh funding round to further expand sales of its GPS technology in the lucrative US market.

Guinness Ventures led the funding round with Scottish Enterprise, Growthdeck, the Sidebyside Partnership and Equity Gap.

The Edinburgh-based company has also announced plans to move to new headquarters on the outskirts of the city to accommodate its growing team.

Chromacity

Chromacity, a Scottish laser technology business, has secured over £1m from existing investors – Eos Advisory, Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise – to support the launch of its latest ultrafast laser technology focussed on the healthcare market.

Funding has also come from the UK Government’s Innovate UK programme to develop its technology for monitoring agricultural emissions.

Based in Edinburgh, Chromacity is building on its network of international customers, including Sandia National Laboratories, Harvard University, and the US Air Force.

Sales in the UK have previously been focused on the university sector, with their new healthcare focussed product now creating much broader commercial applications.