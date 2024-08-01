Oil giant grows

Wael Sawan wants to lower carbon footprint and focus on more profitable business

Oil giant Shell reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit despite lower refining margins and weaker liquified natural gas trading.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $6.3 billion for the three-months to the end of June, beating analysts’ expectations of $5.9bn, but down 19% on the first quarter when it reported adjusted earnings of $7.7bn.

Shell is launching a $3.5bn share buyback programme over the next three months, a similar scheme as in the previous quarter. The company’s dividend remains unchanged at 34 cents per share.

The company confirmed in early May that it had agreed to sell its refinery and petrochemical assets in Singapore to a joint venture of Indonesian petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri and Swiss-based trading house Glencore.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, was regaawarded as part of CEO Wael Sawan’s plans to lower Shell’s carbon footprint and focus on its most profitable businesses.

Shares in the company have climbed more than 10% so far this year, outperforming European peers.

Earlier this week British rival BP increased its dividend and extended its share repurchasing program on the back of stronger-than-expected earnings.