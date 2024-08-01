Rolls-Royce raises guidance amid transformation

Half-year uplift

Rolls-Royce has operations near Glasgow airport

Rolls-Royce Holdings, the aero engine maker, has raised its profit guidance for the year and said it will reinstate dividend payments as its steps up transformation of the company.

The company is benefiting from greater cost discipline and demand for large jet turbines which has seen its shares soar by 130% over a year and almost 400% over two years.

It said it now expects underlying operating profit of £2.1 billion to £2.3bn and free cash flow of as much as £2.2bn, according to its half-year statement. The board will reinstate dividend payments for the full year.

Underlying operating profit came in at £1.1bn and it reported an underlying margin of 14.0% reflecting the impact of its strategic initiatives.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO said: “Our transformation of Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business is proceeding with pace and intensity.

“We are expanding the earnings and cash potential of the business in a challenging supply chain environment, which we are proactively managing. We are on track to deliver our mid-term targets.

“Our strong first half results reflect the continued delivery of our strategic initiatives and a relentless focus on commercial optimisation and cost efficiencies across the Group.

“These results and our increased financial resilience give us the confidence to raise our 2024 guidance and reinstate shareholder distributions in respect of the full year 2024 results.”