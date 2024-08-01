Rate cut expected as Scots GDP revised downwards

Bank decision

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey will provide new economic data

An interest rate cut today is finely balanced as the Bank of England weighs continued wage growth in the economy against the need to help firms impacted by higher costs.

Financial markets and many economists believe the Bank will cut the rate hours after the US central bank signalled it could act next month.

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate in the 5.25%-5.50% but is expected to announce a cut next month. The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will announce its decision at noon with economists erring 65% towards cutting the 5.25% base rate to 5%.

Inflation has fallen to the Bank’s 2% target and a number of lenders including Nationwide, NatWest and TSB have lowered mortgage payments in anticipation of a fall in interest rates.

The Bank of England will also publish its latest forecasts for the economy which follows new data showing Scotland’s economy grew by less than initially thought during the first three months of this year because the amount of electricity generated by wind power was overestimated.

Quarterly national accounts produced by the Scottish government said GDP growth was 0.5% for the January to March period, revised from the previous estimate of 0.7% which was published in May.

Growth was particularly evident in the retail, wholesale and motor trades, which contributed 0.2 percentage points to overall growth.

The change was largely a result of updated wind electricity generation data which showed that the category was lower than first thought.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said economic growth will be a priority for the UK Government, but warned “tough decisions” would be required to achieve it after Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed a £22bn black hole in public spending.

“It’s the worst economic inheritance of any incoming government since the Second World War and touch decisions will be required; that’s why the Chancellor is taking immediate action to achieve the economic stability vital for growth.”

Employment and investment minister Tom Arthur said: “The Scottish economy has continued to strengthen over the three months to May, despite harsh global economic conditions.

“The Scottish Government is doing all it can to drive an economy that is fair, green and growing within the restrictions of the devolution settlement and the continuing challenges posed by Brexit.

“We are investing more than £5bn in 2024-25 to support economic growth and this week have launched new initiatives to support start-up businesses and unleash entrepreneurial talent.

“A strong economy is fundamental to achieving the Scottish Government’s priorities of eradicating child poverty, boosting economic growth, tackling climate change and improving public services.”