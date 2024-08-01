Hillhouse snaps up Skene to expand quarry group

Acquisition

Hillhouse Group: expansion

Quarry materials group Hillhouse has acquired Skene Group Construction Services, creating a combined group with a workforce of almost 400.

Established in 1907 in Troon, Hillhouse has become one of Scotland’s largest suppliers of asphalt, aggregates and concrete products.

The business also provides road surfacing, highway maintenance, civil engineering and operated plant hire services. It employs 280 people across its six sites in central and south west Scotland.

Fife-headquartered Skene was founded in 1968 and is an independent operator in the construction supply sector.

As part of the deal, Neil Skene and Jill Mason will assume new consultancy roles within the business, ensuring a smooth transition period. Darren Forrester remains managing director of Skene Group Construction Services.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Hillhouse Group’s capabilities, adding an expanded presence in the east of Scotland to complement its existing west of Scotland sites.

Robert McNaughton, chief executive at Hillhouse, said: “Hillhouse Group and Skene Group Construction Services are strikingly similar in a variety of ways; family businesses founded in Scotland, with strong community roots, shared values and aspirations to deliver excellent services to the construction sector.”

Mr Skene added: “This deal represents the most significant step we have ever taken. We have remained independent for over 55 years and have enormous pride in what the business has achieved; it is now time to look to the future.

“Being part of Hillhouse Group will ensure the long-term sustainability of our business, provide opportunities for our people and create a platform for future success.”