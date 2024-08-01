Harland & Wolff CEO exits as funding deal agreed

New finance

Harland & Wolff is a famous name in shipbuilding

Harland & Wolff Group, the Belfast-based company with operations in Scotland and England, has secured its future through a financing deal that will see the departure of chief executive John Wood.

Existing lenders have agreed to increase its facility by $25 million bringing the total commitments to $140m in order to improve and stabilise the liquidity position of the company and its subsidiaries.

The deal comes just a week after the UK Government said it would not guarantee a £200 million loan to keep the stock market listed company afloat.

The company employs 400 workers in Scotland at the Methil and Arnish yards.

As previously announced, the company – famous for building the Titanic – has formally engaged Rothschild & Co as financial adviser to assess strategic options for the group.

Under the terms of the agreement of Mr Wood’s employment was terminated yesterday. Russell Downs and Alan Fort will join the board as soon as the necessary on-boarding and due diligence procedures have been completed.

The company is withdrawing all passenger services between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly with immediate effect.

It said it remains focused on growing the business in its four key delivery centres (Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish) and will be winding down business lines that are deemed to be non-core.. Accordingly, the fast ferry service will cease operations and discussions are ongoing to dispose of the fast ferry.

Malcolm Groat, chairman, said: “We are grateful to our lenders in continuing their funding commitment to support Harland & Wolff Group’s ongoing stabilisation and long-term strategy objectives. We also look forward to working with the very experienced team from Rothschild & Co to help us achieve that objective.

“The board look forward to Russell Downs and Alan Fort joining us once their appointment formalities are completed and, in the meantime, I wish to place our thanks to John for his invaluable contribution to the Company’s business and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

“It is regrettable that we have taken the tough decision to terminate the fast ferry, but we need to focus our energies and resources in continuing to grow the core business across our four delivery centres.

“This decision aligns with and brings us back to our fundamental five markets and six services strategy. Our ferry service team will be working closely with passengers and other counterparties to ensure a smooth transition out of this business.”