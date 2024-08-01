Barclays buyback follows forecast-beating profit

Bank boost

Barclays’ campus in Glasgow

Barclays has become the latest bank to announce a further return of cash to shareholders after performing ahead of expectations in the second quarter.

In the three months to June, it reported a pretax profit of £1.9 billion, broadly unchanged on last year but comfortably ahead of the £1.6bn expected by analysts.

Its investment bank and its wealth management division were the top performers, with income rising 10% and 7% respectively.

Income from Barclays UK, its domestic retail bank, fell 4% because of pressure on mortgage margins and the cost of deposits.

The board declared a half-year dividend of 2.9p per share alongside a £750m share buyback programme, totalling a £1.2bn distribution for the first half.