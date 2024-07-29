Yotel Edinburgh acquired by UK private equity firm

Hotel deal

Yotel Edinburgh: new owner (pic: Yotel)

Yotel Edinburgh has been acquired by UK private equity firm Millemont Capital Partners which is steadily adding to its hotels portfolio.

It has taken over the 276-room hotel in the city’s New Town four years aftr it was converted from offices.

Troo Hospitality has been appointed to manage the property after Millemont secured a franchise agreement with Yotel.

Ashley Shaw, chief executive and co-founder of Millemont, said: “The investment marks another strategic acquisition by Millemont and our fifth hotel transaction since 2022.

“Edinburgh is one of the best-performing hotel markets in Europe, and we are delighted to increase our presence in this thriving market.

“This acquisition allows us to continue the growth of our hotel portfolio with one of the largest hotels in the city.”

Kerr Young, head of UK national hotels transactions at JLL, advised the vendor Starwood Capital on the transaction.

“Our client had previously developed a redundant former office to a modern hotel concept and have now successfully sold their interest in the property, subject to the Yotel branding,” he said.

“We have closed in excess of £100m of hotel transactions in Edinburgh during 2024, yet further evidence of the strong underlying fundamentals of the market.”

CMS and RSM advised Millemont, while JLL and Paul Hastings represented Starwood Capital. Yotel was represented by Taylor Wessing.

Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.