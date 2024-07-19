Worldwide IT outage hits airlines, media and trains

Global chaos

Edinburgh Airport was among those hit by the global IT outage

Airlines, trains, media outlets, and stock markets have been suffering major IT outages around the world.

It was caused by the malfunction of anti-virus software installed by a cybersecurity company called Crowdstrike which said it was expecting to fix the problem.

George Kurtz, the CEO of Crowdstrike, said a defect had been found in a single content update for Microsoft Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted.

“This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” he said.

“We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels.”

Microsoft said the outage began at about 18:00 ET (0000 BST) on Thursday.

Flights were grounded at Edinburgh, Berlin and Sydney airports, among others, while United Airline stopped flying, Sky News was off air and the London Stock Exchange group’s platform experienced outages.

Edinburgh airport said the computer error caused departure screens to malfunction.

Departure boards in the main terminal building appeared to freeze, showing out-of-date information about gate numbers and take off times – meaning some passengers missed their flights.

Earlier this morning the fire alarm in the main terminal building sounded, thought to be have been triggered by the same computer error.

Ryanair said it was experiencing “potential disruptions across the network”.

At Gatwick, barcodes were not working so security checks on boarding passes were being done manually, but security searches were operating normally.

United, Delta and American Airlines – which are all based in the United States – issued a “global ground stop” on all of their flights.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport became the latest to report delays caused by the IT outage.

Japan’s Narita airport, around 60km from Tokyo, said airlines JetStar, Jeju Air, Qantas, HK Express and Spring Japan had issues with their systems. In India, Delhi airport said some services were impacted.

A number of rail operators, including Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express, Great Northern and Transpennine were hit.

The London Stock Exchange said its regulatory news service was down, preventing company statements being published.

Australia’s Telstra Group, a telecommunications company, said it was also facing disruption. along with Poland’s largest container terminal, the Baltic Hub in the northern city of Gdansk,

… more follows