Wood wins $40m deal for green packaging plant

Asia contract

Kuraray’s proprietary EVAL resin is used in food packaging (pic: Kuraray)

Consulting and engineering group Wood has been awarded a $40 million engineering design contract by Japanese plastic maker Kuraray which is building a sustainable food packaging production plant in Singapore.

The new plant will produce EVAL, a fully recyclable ethylene-based product used in food packaging to prevent oxygen from spoiling the contents.

Following the successful completion of a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study, Wood will deliver engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the new plant located on Jurong Island.

In addition, Wood will carry out modifications to an existing poly-vinyl alcohol (PVA) facility adjacent to the new plant.

Giuseppe Zuccaro, president of process & chemicals at Aberdeen-based Wood, said: “Wood is committed to supporting the energy transition, and building a circular economy is a fundamental part of this process.

“This project will not only reduce food waste but increase the life of more sustainable plastics, ensuring materials are in use longer, reducing their environmental impact.”