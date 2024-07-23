Women now as entrepreneurial as men says study

GEM report

Organisations such as Women’s Enterprise Scotland have campaigned for greater support (pic: Terry Murden)

A study has revealed that women accounted for almost half of all entrepreneurs last year, hitting a key milestone in balancing opportunity.

The global entrepreneurship monitor (GEM), an annual measure of entrepreneurship, found 8.6% of working-age women in Scotland were running or setting up a business in 2023 compared to 9.8% of men.

The authors regard this as “statistical parity” and it represents a sharp rise on 7.2% of women and 10.5% of men just 12 months earlier.

The survey of 2,060 adults and 40 experts in Scotland also found that a fifth of all entrepreneurs in Scotland last year were non-white and that just under a quarter of the 250,000-strong non-white population was engaged in some kind of entrepreneurial activity.

Overall, the study found an estimated 300,000 people in Scotland were engaged in early-stage entrepreneurial activity in 2023, or 9.1% of the working-age population of 3.3 million. This is a small increase on the 8.8% figure from 2022.

Dr Samuel Mwaura, of the University of Edinburgh Business School, said: “The two major developments in 2023 are the record high rates for non-white individuals and women, reflecting a growing diversity amongst the country’s business community.

“Effectively, of the 300,000 or so early-stage entrepreneurs setting up a business in Scotland in 2023, roughly half were women. This is a landmark moment of significant consequence for female entrepreneurship discourse and policy in this country.”

The survey revealed some regional differences with 9.6% of women in the north east engaged in early-stage entrepreneurial activity compared with 18.6% of men whereas in southern Scotland 8% of women were involved compared with 6.5% of men.

On the downside, the study found that Scotland scored the lowest of the four home nations.with 9.1% of its population involved in starting or running new businesses. Wales was top at 11.5%, followed by England with 10.8% and Northern Ireland with 9.7%.

The survey found that fear of failure is the most significant barrier to entrepreneurial activity in Scotland, with 60% of those who saw good start-up opportunities in their area saying this would prevent them from starting a business.

Those questioned also rated 12 out of 13 conditions for entrepreneurialism in Scotland as “barely satisfactory”. These included entrepreneurial education at school, ease of financing and government policies.

Professor Sreevas Sahasranamam, of the Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow, said: “A panel of entrepreneurship experts judged the context for entrepreneurship in Scotland to be generally mediocre, with the level of support for women’s entrepreneurship worryingly evaluated as less than satisfactory, scoring less than three out of ten.”

Employment and Investment Secretary Tom Arthur said: “People must be given the right support and encouragement, regardless of gender or background, to make business ideas a reality, and this report shows strong entrepreneurial activity in Scotland. I am encouraged by the progress on female participation and remain committed to ensuring women-led businesses reach their full potential.

“The Scottish Government will continue to play a prominent role in enabling entrepreneurship. The Deputy First Minister recently announced a £5 million package of support, including a £2.6 million investment across programmes which enhance early-stage entrepreneurship, with further targeted support for those from under-represented backgrounds.”