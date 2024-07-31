Wind and solar subsidies raised as oil projects stall

Auction action

The next renewables auction round will receive more support

Government support for new wind and solar projects has been stepped up in order to accelerate the decarbonisation of Britain’s energy system by the end of the decade.

The budget for state subsidies in this year’s auction round has been raised to £1.5 billion from £1bn set in March, with new offshore wind projects rising to £1.1bn from £800m.

The move comes as more oil and gas projects in the North Sea are stalled after Labour confirmed that it will raise the windfall levy on profits, a decision described by one City analyst as “economic insanity”.

Energy developers have welcomed the added support for the latest round of wind and solar projects known as AR6 after last year’s contracts for difference auction failed to secure any bids.

Under the subsidies regime, developers bid for annual contracts to build additional wind capacity in exchange for a guaranteed maximum price for the power they will produce.

The so-called strike price was set at £73 per megawatt-hour for this year’s offshore wind auction, up from £44 per MWh for last year, which energy companies said failed to reflect the sharp rise in the cost of raw materials and labour.

Ed Miliband, the Net Zero and Energy Security Secretary, described last year’s auction as a “catastrophe” that delayed the UK’s shift away “from expensive fossil fuels to energy independence”.

He said: “Instead, we are backing industry to build in Britain, with this year’s auction getting its biggest budget yet. This will restore the UK as a global leader for green technologies and deliver the infrastructure we need to boost our energy independence, protect billpayers and become a clean energy superpower.”.

Paul Cooley, director of offshore wind at Perth-based SSE Renewables, said: “Today’s news is a very welcome signal. Llooking ahead it will also be vital that the parameters set in the next two auction rounds – AR7 and AR8 – encourage unprecedented investment and additional capacity across a range of renewable technologies.

“It is also important to ensure the end-to-end process of developing these mission-critical projects is accelerated. A good first step would be a quick decision to consent Berwick Bank, which at 4.1GW, is one of the most significant offshore wind developments in the world.”

Labour wants to hit net zero by 2030 by quadrupling offshore wind, doubling onshore wind and tripling solar capacity on the grid.

North Sea oil projects stall

Jersey Oil & Gas extended its pause on the proposed £900 million Greater Buchan Area project it is jointly undertaking with NEO Energy and Serica.

The company said it would “carefully consider the impact of the tax changes to the economics of the development and project sanction” and would not be able to make a final decision until after the budget.

Ashley Kelty, an analyst from Panmure Liberum, the investment bank, said that the UK government’s policy would “hasten the demise of the UK North Sea”.

He said the plans were “utter economic insanity” and would raise only a fraction of the amount promised by Ms Reeves.

“The irony is that this policy will mean that the ‘hard-working people’ of the UK will face both higher energy bills and taxes to pay for the expensive renewables promised and the vast amounts of imported fuels needed, while also increasing the risk of blackouts and fuel shortages,” he said.

Andrew Bowie, the shadow energy minister and Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine, urged Reeves to reverse her plans, arguing that they threatened the UK’s energy security and tens of thousands of jobs.