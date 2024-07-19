Watchdog clears Nationwide’s Virgin Money deal

CMA backing

Debbie Crosbie led the acquisition of Virgin Money (pics: Terry Murden)

Nationwide Building Society’s £2.9billion takeover of Virgin Money has been cleared by Britain’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority on Friday said the deal, which will create Britain’s second biggest savings and loans group, “does not give rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition”.

The regulator said its investigation had concluded that the merged business would not adversely impadct on the supply of owner-occupied mortgages, buy-to-let mortgages or credit cards.

The deal, which was announced in March and is expected to close in the fourth quarter, could create the country’s second-largest savings and mortgage provider, after Lloyds Banking Group.

Nationwide, chief executive Debbie Crosbie, said the plan is to run Virgin Money as a separate brand for at least four years, paying Sir Richard Branson at least £76million for the licence, as it gradually integrates the two businesses.

CYBG, trading as Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks, adopted the Virgin Money brand after acquiring the company for £1.7 billion in 2018.