UKIB and BBB aligned under National Wealth Fund

Investment plan

Kickstart: Rachel Reeves and Ed Miliband at today’s meeting

Two key funding institutions are to be brought together as part of the Labour government’s aim to unlock investment into the economy.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, have instructed officials to begin work aligning the UK Infrastructure Bank and the British Business Bank under a new National Wealth Fund.

The announcement came as Ms Reeves and Ed Miliband, Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero, convened a meeting of the National Wealth Fund Taskforce at No 11 Downing Street.

Chaired by the Green Finance Institute, the Taskforce includes former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Barclays CEO C.S Venkatakrishnan, Aviva CEO Dame Amanda Blanc and large institutional investors.

Under the Government’s plans, the National Wealth Fund will mobilise billions more in private investment and generate a return for taxpayers.

It will allocate £7.3bn through the UK Infrastructure Bank so investments can start being made immediately, focusing on further priority sectors and catalysing private investment at an even greater scale. This funding is in addition to existing UKIB funding.

Reforms will be made to the British Business Bank, which is overseen by the Department for Business and Trade, to generate billions of pounds of investment in the UK’s green and growth industries.

The development of the NWF will examine the case for bringing together bodies from across the UK’s public finance institutions.

Alignment plan: Jonathan Reynolds (pic: Terry Murden)

Further detail will be set out ahead of the government’s international investment Summit later in the year.

The government will bring forward new legislation when parliamentary time allows to confirm the NWF in statute, making it a permanent institution.

The NWF will also work with local partners including English mayors to bring together a finance and investment offer that supports the needs of local areas.

This morning, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister met all regional mayors at 10 Downing Street, to reset the relationship between central and local government, and discuss unlocking growth across the UK.

The UK’s public finance institutions have proven track records in crowding in private investment and generating returns for the taxpayer. Since it was established 3 years ago, the UK Infrastructure Bank has committed £3.3 billion and unlocked nearly £11 billion in private investment.

The British Business Bank, which supports SMEs to grow by improving their access to finance, has unlocked £12.4 billion of finance, and in 2023 alone funded over 23,000 UK businesses supporting the creation of over 39,000 jobs.

Ms Reeves said: “I have previously committed to establishing a National Wealth Fund. I am now going further by bringing together key institutions.

“We need to go further and faster if we are to fix the foundations of our economy to rebuild Britain and make every part of our country better off.

“That is why in less than a week we are establishing a new National Wealth Fund and bringing together the key institutions that will help unlock investment in new and growing industries.”

Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, said: “This new government has rightly identified infrastructure investment as a core enabler of building high value, low carbon, competitive industries.

“The smart use of public investment via the National Wealth Fund can kick start economic growth and crowd in private capital to vital sectors including ports, heavy industry and manufacturing.”

Aviva’s Amanda Blanc said: “At Aviva we are backing the UK and stand ready to invest even more to help boost growth, create jobs and deliver net zero.

Closer working: Amanda Blanc

“We need closer working between government and business to make that happen. Today’s announcement of the establishment of a new National Wealth Fund is a significant step in the right direction. We now must work at pace to turn these good ideas into investable projects which can make a difference.”

Paul Thwaite, CEO NatWest Group, trading north of the border as Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The National Wealth Fund has the potential to accelerate the transition and address some of the fundamental barriers that have existed to date.

“We will continue to support the government in the development of the National Wealth Fund, and ensure it delivers on its objectives to drive the green economy whilst also supporting communities, businesses and industry across the regions and nations of the UK.”