Tram workers balloted on strike action over breaks

Dispute

The tram was extended to Newhaven last year (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Edinburgh Tram workers are voting today on strike action in a dispute over break times resulting from late running and a new timetable.

Trade union Unite claims there is a shortfall of between 5 – 6 minutes in the running time from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven. Each round trip takes on average two hours.

The maximum driving time before a scheduled break is five hours, and many tram workers go this length of time without hydration or toilet breaks. This is due to running late and having to make up the time.

Unite says this is an “unacceptable situation” which has contributed to health issues developing among its members including stress and infections.

A new tram timetable has added four minutes to each run, and delays to a new signalling system have contributed to increased delays.

It has further been reported to Unite that some trams regularly run up to 30 minutes late with control having to turn trams around mid-route. This situation completely removes the ability for tram workers to go to the toilet.

The trade union represents drivers, ticket service assistants, controllers and vehicle maintenance workers.

The union says a consultative ballot showed that more near-unanimous support for industrial action on an 84% turnout of the membership. It is opening a ballot today which will close on 12 August.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers are facing an unacceptable health and safety situation due to the pressures of having to get the travelling public to Edinburgh airport. We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Edinburgh Tram said it is willing to discuss the issue with Unite.

The tram ballot comes amid a series of disputes hitting the capital. Waste crews are due to announce strike dates on Wednesday which union leaders have said will target the Festivals . ScotRail trains are already operating on a significantly reduced timetable, especially at weekends, as drivers work to rule pending the results of ballots for strike action.