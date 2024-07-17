Timorous Beasties finds home comforts in capital

Search ends

Founders: Paul Simmons and Alistair McAuley (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Timorous Beasties, the wallpaper and fabrics studio renowned for its distinctive designs, has finally opened in Edinburgh, ending a ten-year search for suitable premises.

The Glasgow-based company has opened a 2,500 sq ft two-storey showroom in the New Town featuring its portfolio of well over 500 original patterns.

At a media reception, Alistair McAuley, who founded the business with Paul Simmons in 1990, said it had taken longer than they had expected to find the right location.

“What we wanted in Edinburgh and what we could afford are two different things,” he said. “We now feel we’ve found the right place.”

Finishing touches: Paul and Alistair illustrating the windows (pic: Terry Murden)

The new showroom will join the brand’s existing Glasgow and London stores, but follows the closure of its business in Berlin where Brexit had made trading after four years too difficult.

The company, whose name is taken from Burns’ poem To A Mouse, has built a global fan base that includes the singer-songwriter Kate Bush, sportswear company Nike, the London department store Harrod’s, and Johnnie Walker scotch whisky.

Timorous Beasties prints are held in collections at the Art Institute of Chicago; Cooper Hewitt Museum, New York; Gallery of Modern Art, Glasgow; and the V&A Museum in London.

Turnover peaked during the Covid epidemic as online sales soared and is currently about £4.5m, similar to last year.