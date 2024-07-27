Ted Baker likely to disappear from high streets

Shops closing

Ted Baker has been a fixture of the high street since the late 1980s

Ted Baker, the fashion retailer that was launched in Glasgow in the 1980s, could disappear from Britain’s high streets.

Its owner informed staff on Friday that it plans to shut all stores within three weeks.

The company has already closed 15 stores, resulting in about 245 staff being made redundant, leaving 71 stores in the UK.

Authentic bought the fashion chain for £211 million in 2022 when it was listed on the stock market. It had 500 stores and concessions around the world.

But Authentic said that the “damage done” during the partnership between No Ordinary Designer Label and AARC, a Dutch company that ran Ted Baker’s shops and online business in Britain and Europe, which ended in January.

Authentic claimed its partner had “consistently failed to inject promised funding” into the business.

Ted Baker’s first store opened in Glasgow in 1988 but has struggled since Ray Kelvin, its founder, stepped down following allegations of “forced hugging” in 2019. He denied the allegations.

The company lost more excutives after a profit warning that year and Rachel Osborne, who launched a three-year transformation plan, left last year having been unable to revive the company’s fortunes.