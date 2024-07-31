Taylor Wimpey welcomes Labour planning reform

Housing lift

Taylor Wimpey says the reforms will be key to boosting house building (pic: Terry Murden)

Taylor Wimpey said the planning reforms announced by the Labour government are key to boosting housing needs.

The company said the changes will take time to take effect but represent an important step in addressing the negative effects of previous planning frameworks.

In a statement to accompany half-year results showing a 58% fall in pre-tax profits, it said: “We look forward to working constructively with the new Government to deliver much needed new homes across the UK.

“It is very early stages, but we welcome recognition from the new administration that planning is a major barrier to economic growth, of which housebuilding is a significant component.

“Though we expect changes to take some time to impact, we see the planning reforms outlined by the new Government as key to unlocking future years land supply and the investment in skills and resources necessary to support future housing need.

Jennie Daly, chief executive, said the company had delivered a good financial and operational performance in the first half, against a relatively stable market backdrop.

“Looking to the second half, our performance to date means we now expect to deliver 2024 full year UK completions towards the upper end of our previous guidance range of 9,500 to 10,000 and Group operating profit in line with current market expectations.

“Though it is early days for the new Government, we welcome their recognition that planning is a major barrier to economic growth, of which housebuilding is a significant component, and we look forward to working constructively with them to deliver much needed new homes across the UK.

“We are well positioned for growth from 2025, assuming supportive market conditions.”

Pre-tax profit for the half year to the end of June came in at £99.7m, a 58.1% fall on the £237.7m posted last year.

However, it raised the interim dividend to 4.8p per share (H1 2023: 4.79 pence per share).

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Interest rates remaining higher for longer inevitably has an impact on housebuilders, and that is plain to see in Taylor Wimpey’s performance compared to 2023.

“However, the company is still in a strong position, with a solid balance sheet, good land pipeline, and sales edging towards the upper end of guidance for the year.

“The government’s commitment to building new housing and reforming the planning system could bring significant tailwinds for the housebuilding sector – Taylor Wimpey should be in line to be among the primary beneficiaries.

“With plenty of cash in the bank and a more stable backdrop, management may have one eye on possible acquisitions after withdrawing from a deal for Cala and consolidation in the sector continuing.”