Takeover bid accepted by Inverness Caley Thistle

Financial boost

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Bid: Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Administration-threatened Inverness Caledonian Thistle has accepted a takeover bid from investment group Seventy7 Ventures, which the club says will secure its future.

Doubts had surfaced over the Highlanders future after its relegation to League One last season but the investment from the Windsor-registered sports, entertainment and leisure group has been hailed as ‘good news’ by the club.

Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, said: “We at Seventy7 are delighted to have achieved this result, we want to thank the board, chief executive and former chairman for their continuous workability and open mindedness to see our vision of the future for the football club and the community of Inverness.

“We are relishing the opportunity to drive sustainability and growth in the club and lead them to future prosperity.”

A spokesperson for Inverness Caley Thistle said: “We have received a formal offer to acquire a major shareholding and voting rights of the company and this has been unanimously accepted by the board.

“Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures has been a most dynamic suitor for the club in the past few weeks and following the most recent meeting with him in Inverness when he outlined his vision and passion for what the club could become, it was clear those plans and the financial backing of Seventy7 Ventures will give ICTFC the best opportunity to flourish again.

“This is very good news for the club as we strive to establish a more sustainable business and build a team that will in the first instance, return us to the SPFL Championship.”

It’s the latest chapter is a turbulent period for the club, who brought in Duncan Ferguson early last season to replace Billy Dodds as manager but the former Everton striker couldn’t prevent relegation from the Championship.

A recent decision to move its training base to Kelty in Fife, which was later reversed, caused uproar among fans and ultimately led to the resignation of Ross Morrison as chairman and his chief executive Scot Gardiner.