Swinney sticks to indy goal as Sunak triggers Tory race

General Election

John Swinney speaking today at the Port of Leith Distillery (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

SNP leader John Swinney said he will continue to lead the party into and beyond the 2026 Scottish Elections and that his view on independence “has not changed” despite the party’s poor result in the General Election.

However, Mr Swinney, speaking in Leith this morning, said that it was important to “listen and to learn” what the people of Scotland wanted.

“I have to accept that we failed to convince people of the urgency of independence. We have to take time to reflect on how we deliver it. I believe it will transform the lives of our people for the better.”

His comments came ahead of Rishi Sunak’s resignation as leader of the Conservative Party following its heavy loss to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party.

Mr Swinney’s party also suffered what he conceded was an “incredibly tough night” which adds to “a difficult period for the SNP. He said he came into office to “fix that difficult period”.

Following the “appalling” relationship that existed between Holyrood and Westminster since Brexit, he said he would be looking to build a collaborative relationship with Sir Keir’s party on areas of “mutual interest.”

He declined to say what his priorities would be in talks with Labour, saying it would be courteous to first discuss them with the UK government. However, he did mention the Internal Markets Act which was introduced to create a level playing field for the UK nations post-Brexit. Mr Swinney said that it “erodes the powers of the Scottish Government.”

He noted that although it had been a bad night in terms of seats, the SNP won 30% of the vote, while Labour was returned on a “landslide” with just 34% of the vote.

Defeated Tory leader Mr Sunak said he heard voters’ “anger” at his government and will stand down.

“To the country I would like to say first and foremost I am sorry,” he said. “I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear message that the government of the UK must change, and yours is the judgement that matters.”

Mr Sunak delivered his speech outside Number 10, despite earlier rain – this time with a brolly on hand to avoid a repeat of his sodden election announcement in May.

Mr Sunak said he would step down as party leader, adding “not immediately but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place”.

The MP for Richmond and Northallerton insisted there would be “an orderly transition” and also paid tribute to Sir Keir, whom he described as “a decent and public-spirited man whom I respect”.

… more follows