Week Ahead
Swift could mean trouble for UK inflation figure
Music sensation Taylor Swift is causing some concern at the Bank of England as her sold out concerts may have pushed up inflation last month.
Live music prices are a factor in the calculation and Swift performed to 640,000 fans in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London who paid huge prices for tickets.
These prices are collected by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) during the month that the event happens, rather than when tickets go on sale.
This could see live music inflation nearly double to about 10% in June from 5.7% in May and it could work into the overall figure.
The Swift tour provided a £1 billion bonanza for the economy, in particular the travel and hospitality trade, though figures show the retail market did not see an uplift.
A hike in inflation from May’s 2% could cause the Bank to hold off on an expected interest rate cut next month, though most economists are sticking to forecasts that inflation will be unchanged for June.
Analysts for Investec and Deutsche Bank are predicting CPI to have stayed put, while Pantheon Macroeconomics expects it to have dipped to 1.9% for the latest month.
Attention will switch to labour market data released on Thursday to see how fast averages wages are rising in the UK, especially after the National Minimum Wage rose in April.
DIARY
Monday 15 July
- Trading update from Robert Walters
- Rightmove UK house price index
Tuesday 16 July
- First-half results from Ocado
- Trading updates from Intermediate Capital, B&M European Value Retail, Bloomsbury Publishing and McBride
Wednesday 17 July
- UK inflation
- Chinese Q1 GDP growth
- EU inflation
Thursday 18 July
- Trading updates from SSE, Diploma, Dunelm, Kier and QinetiQ
- UK unemployment and job vacancies
- UK wage growth
- Interest rate decision from the European Central Bank
Friday 19 July
- First-half results from Bridgepoint
- GfK UK consumer confidence survey
- UK retail sales
- UK monthly government borrowing figures