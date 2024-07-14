Swift could mean trouble for UK inflation figure

Week Ahead

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could push up the inflation figure (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Music sensation Taylor Swift is causing some concern at the Bank of England as her sold out concerts may have pushed up inflation last month.

Live music prices are a factor in the calculation and Swift performed to 640,000 fans in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London who paid huge prices for tickets.

These prices are collected by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) during the month that the event happens, rather than when tickets go on sale.

This could see live music inflation nearly double to about 10% in June from 5.7% in May and it could work into the overall figure.

The Swift tour provided a £1 billion bonanza for the economy, in particular the travel and hospitality trade, though figures show the retail market did not see an uplift.

A hike in inflation from May’s 2% could cause the Bank to hold off on an expected interest rate cut next month, though most economists are sticking to forecasts that inflation will be unchanged for June.

Analysts for Investec and Deutsche Bank are predicting CPI to have stayed put, while Pantheon Macroeconomics expects it to have dipped to 1.9% for the latest month.

Attention will switch to labour market data released on Thursday to see how fast averages wages are rising in the UK, especially after the National Minimum Wage rose in April.

DIARY

Monday 15 July

Trading update from Robert Walters

Rightmove UK house price index

Tuesday 16 July

First-half results from Ocado

Trading updates from Intermediate Capital, B&M European Value Retail, Bloomsbury Publishing and McBride

Wednesday 17 July

UK inflation

Chinese Q1 GDP growth

EU inflation

Thursday 18 July

Trading updates from SSE, Diploma, Dunelm, Kier and QinetiQ

and UK unemployment and job vacancies

UK wage growth

Interest rate decision from the European Central Bank

Friday 19 July

First-half results from Bridgepoint

GfK UK consumer confidence survey

UK retail sales

UK monthly government borrowing figures