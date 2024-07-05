Starmer wins big majority, Tories and SNP routed

Labour victory

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘We did it‘

Sir Keir Starmer has been elected to lead a Labour government with a huge majority as the Conservatives and the SNP saw their vote collapse and Reform won four seats on a historic night.

Labour is expected to win 410 seats, the Conservatives 119, the Liberal Democrats 71 (up 63) and the SNP just 9 (down 39).

It means Sir Kier has turned the worst result for Labour since the war in 2019 into its best. If confirmed it will be biggest landslide since 1832.

“We did it. You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it. We can look forward again,” said Sir Keir as Labour’s victory was confirmed.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was in Downing Street for just seven weeks in 2022, lost her South West Norfolk seat as a number of former ministers were defeated.

At the eighth time of asking Nigel Farage finally enters the Commons after winning the Clacton seat on a good night for Reform. He said there was no enthusiasm for Labour, with the electorate voting against the Conservatives. “We are coming for Labour, be in no doubt about that,” he said.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross narrowly lost his North and Moray East seat to the SNP. But it was a bad night for the nationalists with Joanna Cherry and deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald among those to lose.

The Liberal Democrats enjoyed one of their best ever nights, seeing their vote surge as many voters switched from the Tories.

More than 30 former Tory ministers lost their seats, including several members of the Tory Cabinet, although Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor in the last government, hung on to win.

Tory losers: Liz Truss and Jacob-Rees Mogg

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg are among senior Tories to have been rejected by voters.

Ms Mordaunt, who was tipped as a future Tory leadership contender, saw her majority of more than 15,000 overturned in Portsmouth North.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, lost in North East Somerset and Hanham, with Labour overturning his 16,000 majority.

He said he wouldn’t “blame anybody other than myself” and that it had been “a very bad night for the Conservatives”.

Tory losers: Douglas Ross and Penny Mordaunt

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Michelle Donalan are among a clutch of other former ministers to lose their seats.

Speculation was mounting over the future of Rishi Sunak who has said he will stay on as leader despite growing calls for him to step down.

A big surprise for Labour was the defeat of Jonathan Ashworth who was expected to become the party’s Business Secretary. Former leader Jeremy Corbyn triumphed as an independent.

Douglas Alexander, a former Labour minister, was elected in East Lothian and is expected to be handed a big role in government.

Back in the fold: former Labour minister Douglas Alexander (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon, former First Minister of Scotland speaking on ITV, said the vote was “seismic” for Labour, driven by a Tory collapse. She admitted: “This is not a good night for the SNP.”

Questions will now be asked about SNP leader John Swinney‘s strategy for independence which appears to have had little support on a night that also appears to have left Alex Salmond‘s Alba party empty-handed. Mr Swinney said it had been a “poor night” for the SNP.

It was set to be the second lowest turnout in a UK election since 1885. Only the 59% in 2001 was lower.

Markets buoyant

London stocks remained in the green by last night’s close, buoyed by optimistic market sentiment and hopes that the new government will be quickly followed by an interest rate cut next month.

The FTSE 100 index was up 70.14 points (0.86%), closing at 8,241.26 points, while the FTSE 250 climbed 0.39% to 20,610.34 points. Stocks were expected to rise this morning.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2767 early this morning slightly higher than $1.2765 at the London equities close on Thursday.

Following confirmation of the result, Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Investors priced in the impact of Labour winning the 2024 election long ago, thanks to the polls having implied a landslide win for the party throughout the six-week campaign.

“Markets have taken the prospect of a Labour government with equanimity, given the party’s manifesto promises not to jack up taxes and what feels like a charm offensive towards the City.

“A 160% return from the FTSE 100, including dividends, since Cameron led the Conservatives back into power, up to Rishi Sunak’s potential last day, is not to be sniffed at. However, the Conservative’s chequered relationship with business and free markets over the past 14 years has made it easier for markets to contemplate a different regime.

“The Tories’ run of five prime ministers since 2010 will go down in history as a period where the government took an increasingly interventionist approach to the economy, given initiatives like sugar taxes, Help to Buy, energy price caps, windfall taxes on North Sea oil producers, 2021’s National Security and Investment Act and proposals for changes to the 2005 Gambling Act under the recent review.”