St James’s Place CEO unveils cost cutting plan

Strategy review

St James’s Place is taking action to protect its clients

St James’s Place chief executive Mark FitzPatrick plans a multi-million pound cost-cutting programme, as the attempts to rebuild investor confidence following regulatory scrutiny of its charges.

Mr FitzPatrick, who took up the role in December, wants to take £80 million of cost out of the business over the next two years and by £100m a year by 2027 to hit net savings of close to £500m by 2030.

About half the savings will be re-invested in the business to improve digital services and better serve its ultra-wealthy clients.

Shares in the company are down 40% over the past year, since the regulator announced a wider clampdown on firms to ensure they provide a fairer deal to customers.

It is revamping its fee structure and working through customer complaints. In February, it set aside £426m to cover potential redress costs.

Net inflows of client cash for the first half of the year came in at £1.9 billion, exceeding its own average of analyst forecasts but down on the £3.4 billion last year.

The company announced an interim dividend of 6p per share, less than half last year’s 15.83p, and a £32.9m share buy-back

Mr FitzPatrick said: “I am encouraged to report robust business performance for the first half of 2024 across each of our key operating and financial metrics, demonstrating the continued resilience of our business model even as we work to address the past challenges that I set out earlier in the year.

“We have seen high levels of activity and engagement between our advisers and our clients, contributing to positive flows. Helped by strong investment returns for our clients, we have achieved record funds under management, delivered a good outturn for the cash result, and grown the partnership and our client base. It’s evident that we remain in good shape.”

He added: “We must though acknowledge that for all our qualities as a business, we have a lot of hard work ahead of us over the next 24 months to strengthen our core and execute our existing programmes of work, helping us to become a more efficient and effective business. From a strong base, we can capture the structural market opportunities ahead of us and drive growth over the long-term.”