SSE and TotalEnergies invest in EV charging hubs

JV created

SSE and TotalEnergies are targeting a 20% share of the EV charging market

SSE and TotalEnergies have unveiled a joint venture to install 3,000 ultra-fast electric vehicle charging points in the UK and Ireland.

The new business, Source, will have 300 EV hubs where motorists will get enough power within just six minutes to travel more than 60 miles.

Charging hubs will be in prime locations in and around urban areas and powered by renewable energy provided by SSE and TotalEnergies. A numer of hubs are already under construction as the Source targets a 20% market share.

“We agreed on this target of 300 sites, but if the market is growing faster it’s also an opportunity for Great Britain,” said Nicolas Longatte, vice-president of electric vehicle charging at TotalEnergies. We feel it will accelerate the decarbonisation of transport within the UK.”

SSE, the Perth-based FTSE 100 energy company, and TotalEnergies, the French multinational, have worked together previously to develop renewable infrastructure.

Nathan Sanders, the managing director of distributed energy at SSE, said the venture was about “looking at the demand of chargers, drivers and operators and making sure we’re in a position to accelerate that delivery in line with the UK’s zero-emission mandate.”

He added: “We want to be ahead of the curve. What we need is the backbone of infrastructure in place to ensure that you get confidence in the electric vehicle market and the anxiety is not there for fleets and public charging.”

Sanders said the new Labour government represented a “major breakthrough” for the electric vehicle industry.

He said that if Labour restored the plan to ban new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, it would be “a real opportunity for us to seize that market position, really drive it through and help the UK decarbonise”.

He hoped the new government would “accelerate the rollout of electric vehicles, whether that’s through planning or whether that’s through key policy direction that gives confidence in the marketplace”.

TotalEnergies has more than 64,000 charge points in operation around the world and operates the Source London network comprising 2,600 charge points in the city.

Its ambition is to deploy and operate more than 1,000 high-power charging sites for electric vehicles in Europe by 2028.

Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood “Source is a fantastic initiative with great potential to accelerate the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.

“This Government has made delivering greener journeys one of its top priorities for transport, and it’s by working together with industry that we’ll be able to boost consumer confidence through widespread, reliable electric vehicle charging – and achieve our shared goal of getting more electric vehicles on the road.”