SRU says 35 jobs are at risk in ‘financial reset’

Rugby shake-up

There are plans to invest in the stadium

Scottish Rugby, the sport’s governing body, is expected to cut its losses following a “financial reset” which has put 35 roles at risk of redundancy.

It has put a pause on recruitment, with the exception of appointing a new CEO and performance director, to replace Mark Dodson and Jim Mallinder respectively, as it forecasts a loss of more than £10m for 2023/24.

Despite the squeeze, funding for the professional teams will be untouched for the current financial year and there will be investments in the stadium to improve revenue opportunities and customer experience. It is aiming to be profitable by season 2026/27.

Chairman John McGuigan says the board has taken the “difficult” but “responsible” approach to “secure the longer-term future of our game.”

He added the redundancy process would be handled with “care and compassion.”

“The financial sustainability of Scottish Rugby is our absolute priority as it enables all the other things we aspire to do to work,” McGuigan said.

The organisation says its plans and budget was reviewed by independent financial experts.

Scottish Rugby currently has £16m in the bank with another £7.4m due to arrive in July as part of investment company CVC’s deal to take a stake in the Six Nations.

The expected £10.6m loss is over 13 months to the end of the current financial year, with £6.7m lost in the 12 months to to the end of May 2024.