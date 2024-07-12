Springfield Properties unveils two divisional MDs

Construction

Andrew Curran and Kieran Graham

Housebuilder Springfield Properties has made two senior promotions to its subsidiaries.

Andrew Curran becomes the managing director of its central division covering Springfield Properties, Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, Dawn Homes and Walker Group.

He has nearly 10 years experience with Springfield Properties, and steps up from regional operations director for Central (private) as well 11 years’ experience with UK wide builders including McCarthy Stone and Persimmon.

Kieran Graham takes up the same role at Tulloch Homes, which operates mostly in the northeast and Highlands, where he was formerly commercial director.

He is the former commercial director for Tulloch Homes and has extensive experience in the housebuilding sector in the Highlands. He has previously worked for Stewart Milne Group in Aberdeen and Robertson Homes in Inverness, prior to joining Tulloch in 2020.