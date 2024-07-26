Spanish billionaire in talks to acquire Mint building

Office speculation

The Mint Building is in Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square

Spanish retail billionaire Amancio Ortega, whose assets include the Zara chain, is hoping to buy a flagship office block in Edinburgh city centre.

Pontegadea, the property investment firm owned by Ortega, is in talks with global real estate investment manager Hines to acquire the Mint Building for an estimatedf £45 million, according to reports in Spain.

The nine-storey Mint building in St Andrew Square, close to the St James Quarter, was delivered by the Chris Stewart Group and is considered a ‘trophy asset’ of the capital’s commercial property sector.

The building features just under 60,000 sq ft of Grade A offices and 11,000 sq ft of restaurant and retail units. It is fully let to four tenants: FNZ, Nationwide Building Society, Franco Manca and Tattu.

Hines acquired the building in December 2019 on behalf of its European Core Fund and put it on the market last month.

Two years ago Ortega paid more than £200m for one of the largest single-office buildings in Scotland, the 13-storey block located at 177 Bothwell Street in Glasgow. It was purchased from Scottish property management company HFD Group.

… more follows