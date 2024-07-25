Social Bite and Matthew Algie target UK students

Cafe openings

Alastair Lindsay and Mel Swan of Social Bite with Kevin Kevin McGeachan of Matthew Algie

Social Bite, the charity that supports homeless people, is making a move into the UK education sector in a pioneering coffee shop partnership with Matthew Algie.

Cafes will open in universities and colleges across the UK, with around 10% of profits from coffee sold donated to the charity and social enterprise’s ongoing work.

Glasgow-based coffee roaster Matthew Algie is already in talks with several universities and colleges looking to be the first to open a Social Bite cafe.

The initiative will be unveiled at the 2024 TUCO Summer Conference at the University of Exeter between July 29-31. The University Caterers Organisation (TUCO), was established in 1953 as a professional membership body for in-house caterers operating in the higher, further education and public sector.

Mel Swan, commercial director at Social Bite, said the organisation and partner charities can help the growing number of students experiencing homelessness out of their situation, equipping people with the support and skills they need to navigate a complex situation.

She said: “Matthew Algie has a great relationship with many large universities and colleges across the country, and we’re over the moon that we can join forces.

“Change can start with a great cup of coffee and it has the power to unlock so much more. We can’t wait to bring the project to life.”

Raj Juneja, head of education at Matthew Algie, said: “This is the next exciting step in our partnership with Social Bite, and we are proud to support the charity’s incredible work to support people experiencing homelessness.”