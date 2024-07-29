Significant funding deal for speech tech firm Aveni

Fintech

Joseph Twigg: evolution

Fintech company Aveni, which creates speech technology for the financial services industry, has received £11 million in one of the largest Series A investments in a Scottish business this year.

The deal was led by Puma Private Equity backed by Par Equity, Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide Building Society.

This investment will enable Aveni to build on the success of its AI-engineered products and create a language model called FinLLM which will be based at the Edinburgh Futures Institute.

Joseph Twigg, CEO of Aveni, explains: “The financial Services industry does not need AI models that can quote Shakespeare, it needs AI models that deliver transparency, trust and above all correctness.

“Generative AI represents the most significant technological evolution of our generation and we’re in the nascent stages of adoption.”

Ben Leslie, investment director at Puma Private Equity, commented: “The impact that Aveni has made in delivering AI solutions to the financial services sector is already significant and there is huge opportunity for growth going forwards.

“We believe that Aveni is in a unique position to solve key challenges faced by the sector.”