Scottish cinema among six shut by Cineworld

Movie cuts

By a Daily Business reporter |

Cineworld is restructuring its balance sheet

Cineworld is closing its cinema in Parkhead, Glasgow and five other locations as part of a restructuring plan.

The business has seen audiences decline since the Covid pandemic and the rise in streaming services.

Cineworld accumulated an estimated £4 billion debt mountain and entered administration in July last year.

Attempts to find to find a buyer for some or all of its UK sites have proved unsuccessful and it will close six sites deemed to be “commercially unviable”.

As well as Glasgow Parkhead, they are in Bedford, Hinckley, Loughborough, Yate and Swindon.

The company denied media reports that a further 19 cinemas could close, or that redundancies “could run into the hundreds”. Some staff affected by the closures will be offered other roles.

It is holding talks with landlords at some sites in the hope of reducing rents.

Cineworld is part of the Regal Cineworld Group, and when the UK operation entered administration, Cineworld employed more than 28,000 staff across 751 sites globally, with 128 locations in the UK and Ireland. Its business operations outside the UK are not affected.

In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic hit, Cineworld reported sales of $4.4bn. Industry sources say cinemas have also been hit by fewer big movie releases.

A Cineworld spokesperson said: “We are implementing a Restructuring Plan that will provide our company with a strong platform to return our business to profitability, attract further investment from the Group, and ensure a sustainable long-term future for Cineworld in the UK.”

The restructuring plans have to gain court approval. While the process is ongoing, all of Cineworld’s UK operations will continue until at least late September.