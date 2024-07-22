Ryanair profits plunge amid summer fares weakness

Weaker figures

Ryanair has seen flat revenue per passenger

Ryanair said after-tax profit plunged by almost half in its April-June quarter from the previous year and warned that fares for its key summer months would be “materially lower” than last year.

The Dublin-based budget airline said after-tax profit was down 46% to €360m from €660m in the corresponding period, caused in part by the earlier Easter holiday.

Total operating revenue was €3.63 billion, down 0.6% despite a 10% risein passenger numbers to 55.5 million from 50.4 million a year before.

Average fares were down 15% and ancillary revenue per passenger was flat as the airline was forced to engage in “more price stimulation than we had previously expected,” group chief executive Michael O’Leary said in a statement.

Looking ahead, Ryanair said passenger traffic in all of financial year 2025 is expected to grow by 8% to between 198 million and 200 million passengers. While costs are expected to rise only “modestly” this year, passengers fares will remain down.

“While Q2 demand is strong, pricing remains softer than we expected, and we now expect Q2 fares to be materially lower than last summer (previously expected to be flat to modestly up),” Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said in a statement.

“The final H1 outcome is, however, totally dependent on close-in bookings and yields in [August] and [September]. As is normal at this time of year, we have almost zero Q3 and Q4 visibility.”