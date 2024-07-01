Rodrigues takes top role at CBAM Scotland

Wealth management

Marcelo Rodrigues

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has appointed Marcelo Rodrigues as managing director for Scotland.

Joining from Schroders Personal Wealth in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Mr Rodrigues has more than 16 years of industry experience. He has held senior management positions at NatWest and Lloyds Banking Group where he was responsible for providing financial advice to key high net worth individuals.

He said: “Moving forward, our immediate priority is to continue to grow the business organically.”

Daniel Swift, head of financial planning at CBAM, said: “Marcelo has a successful career across the advice industry and has built up a wide pool of contacts and clients.

“We are confident CBAM will benefit from his experience and expertise and very much look forward to him joining the team.”