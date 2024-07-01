Renewables firm Red Rock heads to 30 Semple St

Letting agreed

30 Semple Street (middle foreground) will be completed this year

Renewable energy company Red Rock Power has become the latest tenant to commit to a long-term lease at 30 Semple Street, Edinburgh.

The office development, being undertaken by Corran Properties on behalf of CBRE Investment Management, is due to complete later in 2024.

Red Rock Power, based in Edinburgh, is leasing the 8,135 sq ft fourth floor. The company plans to move into the building next Spring.

The landlord’s team was represented by Knight Frank, Cuthbert White and Brodies. Red Rock Power was represented by JLL and Addleshaw Goddard.

Zoe Gray, director at CBRE Investment Management, said: “It is especially pleasing to welcome a leading renewable energy company which recognises and endorses the environmental standards we have set for ourselves at 30 Semple Street.”

Frazer Wardhaugh, chief legal officer at Red Rock Power, added: “30 Semple Street is the perfect home for us as we continue to grow our operations in the UK and Europe.”