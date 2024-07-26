Reeves ‘misleading public on tax and spending plans’

'Black hole'

Paul Johnson warned of a £18bn black hole (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “surprise” at the £20 billion gap in the public finances has been called into question and opponents say she should apologise for misleading the nation about probable spending cuts.

Ms Reeves will publish a government spending audit on Monday that sources said would show “the true scale” of issues inherited from the Conservative government.

There are said to be severe shortfalls in planned NHS, welfare, defence and prisons spending. One Labour source said the British public will see “the true scale of the damage the Conservatives have done to the public finances”.

The source added: “It now falls to Labour to fix the foundations of our economy and that work has already begun.”

However, claims by Ms Reeves and other senior Labour figures that the size of the under-funding came as a shock have been seen as an attempt to conceal the party’s knowledge of the black hole – the difference between spending and revenue – in the public finances.

During the campaign Ms Reeves repeatedly said there were no plans for tax rises above those it made public, nor any cuts to public expenditure. The party ruled out increasing income tax, VAT or national insurance.

Support for public finances would come from growth in the economy, money raised in VAT and business rates on private school fees, the windfall tax to fund GB Energy and the Natlonal Wealth Fund, as well as cracking down on tax avoidance.

Rachel Reeves with Anas Sarwar in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

“These are the only tax increases that we need to fund our plans,” she told Daily Business in a recorded interview during a visit to Edinburgh last month.

On changing tax reliefs, she said: “We don’t have any plans on taxation beyond those that I have already set out.”

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that Labour’s surprise at the state of the public finances was not “very credible at all”. His organisation had warned early in the election campaign that the incoming government would face an £18bn shortfall.

The SNP drew attention to the IFS’s forecasts on numerous occasions during the campaign. Today the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had accused the SNP of spreading “misinformation and lies” while the Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said it was “peddling mince”.

Stephen Flynn: called for an apology (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

In a letter to the Chancellor, Mr Flynn says: “At minimum, you should apologise for misleading voters. If Labour’s election campaign was a product in a shop, voters would be due a refund for false advertising.

“More importantly, you must now come clean on where the axe will fall under your plans and whether you intend to cut public services, raise taxes or both – having previously denied you would do either.

“Will you now give a cast-iron commitment that there will be no cuts to public services, as you promised at the election, and that public services will get the major funding boost they need at the budget in October? Or will you break your promise and allow public services to decline?”

Billions have already been committed to compensation schemes for the infected blood and Post Office scandals, though Ms Reeves said she had not provided anything for the Waspi campaigners who secured a judgement saying they were entitled to compensation over changes to the state pension age for women.

In order to head off public frustration, Ms Reeves has hinted that she will accept the recommendations of independent pay review bodies for a 5.5% wage increase for NHS and school staff in England, almost twice the 3% increase pencilled in by the Treasury.