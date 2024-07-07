Reeves in pledge to ‘fix foundations of economy ‘

First speech

Rachel Reeves with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during election campaign (pic: Terry Murden)

Business leaders from some of Britain’s key industries will today hear Rachel Reeves vow to “fix the foundations of the economy” and make every part of the country better off.

Delivering her first speech as Chancellor, Ms Reeves will say there is “no time to waste” on delivering change, pledging to reverse “the legacy of 14years of chaos and economic irresponsibility”.

The first woman to hold the role will the gathering in London that had the UK economy grown at the average rate of OECD economies since 2010, it would have been over £140 billion larger.

“This could have brought in an additional £58 billion in tax revenues last year alone to sustain our public services,” she will say. “It falls to this new Government to fix the foundations.”

Ms Reeves will add: “Sustained economic growth is the only route to improving the prosperity of our country and the living standards of working people.

“Where governments have been unwilling to take the difficult decisions to deliver growth – or have waited too long to act – I will deliver.

“It is now a national mission. There is no time to waste.”

