Reeves ditches ‘Tell Sid’ sale of NatWest shares

Offer scrapped

NatWest trades as Royal Bank of Scotland north of the border (pic: Terry Murden)

Rachel Reeves has ditched a “Tell Sid”-style sale of the Treasury’s shares in NatWest (RBS) as concerns grew that the cost involved did not represent value for money.

The Chancellor has decided not to proceed with the retail offer to the public proposed by her predecessor Jeremy Hunt and has instead opted for a private sale of the near-20% stake, as reported by Daily Business earlier this month.

Mr Hunt had been expected to launch the offer in June, with support from those who saw it as a way of stimulating share ownership among the wider public. The campaign was compared to the ‘Tell Sid’ promotion that was used to sell shares in state-owned British Gas in 1986.

Despite telling the media in Edinburgh last month that she had “no plans to deviate from the government’s plan”, Ms Reeves Ms Reeves told MPs today that the initiative was “a bad use of taxpayers’ money”.

She said: “Having considered advice, I have concluded that a retail share sale offer would involve significant discounts that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. It would therefore not represent value for money and it will not go ahead.”

Estimates released by the Treasury showed that cancelling the sale was expected to save between £100 million and £450m.

“This figure reflects the avoidance of a future loss of income from share sales should a retail offer take place,” it said.

Our story from earlier this month

The government has accelerated sales to institutional investors since paying £45.5bn to acquire an 84% stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to save it from collapse in 2008. The bank was rebranded NatWest exactly four years ago, taking the name of a bank it had acquired in 2000.

The taxpayers’ stake has almost halved since December, from 37.98% to 19.97% as investor appetite shows no sign of waning. The shares shot up 23.8p (2.6%) on Friday on the back of the bank’s outlook. Today they rose by a further 9.5p (2.6%) to close at 371.5p, valuing the taxpayer’s stake at just over £6bn.

NatWest revealed with its half-year results that it had spent £24m preparing for the retail offer. The Treasury hired M&C Saatchi, the advertising group, to devise a marketing campaign. Investment bankers from Goldman Sachs and Barclays were advising on the structure of the transaction.