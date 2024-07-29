Reeves curbs spending to tackle Tory ‘cover up’

Commons address

Rachel Reeves: statement to parliament (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will this week announce a tough clampdown on government spending and accuse the Tory government of “covering up” the true state of the public finances.

As reported by Daily Business on Friday she is expected to call a halt to new hospital projects and other infrastructure. It is likely that a number of plans for road and rail improvements will be cancelled while spending on consultants will be slashed.

In a statement to parliament on Monday she will announce departmental “savings” and a new Office for Value for Money (OVM) as part of a bid to fix a £20 billion “black hole” in the Treasury’s books. The OVM will use existing civil service resources “to put an end to wasteful spending in government”.

Ms Reeves will attempt to play down claims that she is using her “surprise” over the state of the public finances as an excuse for having to cut spending and raise taxes. Opponents have said Labour knew for weeks that the situation was dire.

Ms Reeves will insist that she expected to face “the worst inheritance since the Second World War”.

“Taxes at a seventy year high. Debt through the roof. An economy only just coming out of recession. I knew all those things. I was honest about them during the election campaign. And the difficult choices it meant.

“But upon my arrival at the Treasury three weeks ago, it became clear that there were things I did not know. Things that the party opposite covered up from the country. It is time to level with the public and tell them the truth.

“The previous government refused to take the difficult decisions. They covered up the true state of the public finances. And then they ran away. I will never do that.

“The British people voted for change and we will deliver that change. I will restore economic stability. I will never stand by and let this happen again.

“We will fix the foundations of our economy, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of our country better off.”

The new OVM will also provide targeted scrutiny of public spending so that value for money governs every decision government makes.

It will start work immediately, seeking out savings for the current financial year and ensuring that poor value for money spending is “cut off before it begins”.

Ms Reeves wants to root out waste across government departments and arms length bodies (ALBs) and Immediate action will be taken to stop non-essential spending on consultants, alongside disposing of surplus estates and hastening the delivery of administrative efficiencies.

She is expected to commit the Treasury to funding above-inflation pay rises for health and education workers to avoid a public backlash and potential industrial disruption.

Earlier this month, the Government introduced the Budget Responsibility Bill at the King’s Speech to deliver economic stability by guaranteeing that “never again can a government play fast and loose with the public finances”, a clear indictment of Liz Truss’s mini-budget in 2022.

The Bill ensures all significant fiscal announcements on tax or spending which are worth more than 1% of the UK’s GDP will be subject to scrutiny by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility. This aims to guard against large-scale unfunded commitments in the future.