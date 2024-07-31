Reach signals progress amid slide in revenue

Strategy 'working'

The Daily Record and Express are among titles owned by Reach

Media group Reach, publisher of the Daily Record, Express and Sunday Mail, said digital revenue returned to growth against an overall decline in income as it says its strategy is delivering on its targets.

Data-driven revenues, which are higher value and enable more targeted advertising, now make up 45% of digital revenues.

Across the quarter these revenues grew 13% (year-on-year) due to the strong growth in direct advertising revenues and non-advertising revenues, including partnerships, e-commerce and affiliates.

“Our Customer Value Strategy is continuing to grow data-driven revenues and we expect our print performance to remain resilient despite the tough macro backdrop,” said the company as it reported a 23.1% rise in adjusted operating profit to £44.5 million against £36.1m.

Group revenue fell 5.2% to £265m from £279.4m, while digital revenue rose 6.7%.

The company said it is trending slightly ahead of a full year reduction in operating costs of 5-6%. The phasing of cost initiatives and inflation during 2023 and 2024 means that operating profits will be more equally weighted between the first and second half of the year.

At the end of the period, it saw elevated levels of advertising spend supported by events such as the European Football Championships. July is trading in line with expectations.

In print, circulation revenues have proven again to be a reliable revenue stream and the teams have mitigated the circulation volume headwind with cover price increases, strong promotional activity and standalone products tying into popular events. Print advertising revenue performed well due to the continued demand for this ad format, particularly from the food retailers.

Jim Mullen chief executive, said: “We are pleased to have delivered further operational progress this year, with our commercial and editorial teams making the most of the strong news agenda.

“Our Customer Value Strategy continues to deliver long-term success, with an increasing share of data-driven digital revenue as well as digital growth returning in Q2. Alongside our expertise in managing our print product, we have traded our digital assets hard and delivered an operating margin improvement.

“We continue to build a stronger, more resilient business and are on track with our plans for the year.”