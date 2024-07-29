Quiz delays final results amid slowdown in sales

Figures held up

Quiz is under new leadership

Fashion retailer Quiz has delayed its year-end results statement as its new management wrestles with a downturn in sales.

In a stock exchange statement the Glasgow-based company told investors that “although the audit is substantially progressed, the company and its auditor require additional time to complete procedures and accordingly the results are now expected to be published in the second half of August.”

Last month the company renewed its £4 million bank facilities for a further year as cost of living pressures have resulted in lower sales. Revenues from 1 April to 31 May compared with the same period last year fell by £1.7 million to £13.8m.

However, the company said it is encouraged by a 12% increase in demand for its product in international territories while sales in Quiz stores are broadly comparable year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

Founder Tarak Ramzan stepped down as chief executive in March as part of an ongoing review led by non-executive chairman Peter Cowgill.

Mr Ramzan is the largest shareholder in the retailer and has assumed a non-executive director role. He was replaced by his son Sheraz, chief commercial officer. He has been an executive director since IPO in 2017.