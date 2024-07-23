Energy deal

Proserv unveils MBO and employee ownership switch

| July 23, 2024
Mark Fraser and David Larssen (pic: Proserv)

Proserv, the Aberdeen-headquartered global controls technology specialist, has completed a sponsor-backed management buyout (MBO), and is introducing an employee ownership scheme.

Led by CEO Davis Larssen and CFO Mark Fraser, the deal is backed by GIIL, a UK-based investment vehicle of Glenn Inniss, the founder and owner of the GII Finance Group.

For the past two years, GII Finance Group has supported the business alongside investment funds and accounts managed by its existing shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR.

As a result of the transaction, for an undisclosed sum, both Oaktree and KKR have exited their equity holdings in Proserv.

During this period, the company reported a 34% increase in annual turnover. It employs about 800 people across 13 facilities in the UK, Europe, America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

It serves major E&P organisations and independent operators with its subsea and topsides controls solutions as well as other infrastructure maintenance support services globally.

The company is also establishing a foothold in the renewables transition and is accelerating its five-year growth plan.

Mr Larssen, who has been with the business for almost 15 years, said: Proserv has an approxiimately 50% market share in the provision of subsea control systems in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

GIIL principal Glenn Inniss stated: “Having known and supported the Proserv leadership team for the last five years, this was an easy decision for us to demonstrate our commitment to support the business and its strategy.”

