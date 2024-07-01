Plexus board reshuffled as van Bilderbeek retires

New structure

Ben van Bilderbeek: ‘remarkable career’

Ben van Bilderbeek has retired as chief executive of Plexus Holdings as part of a series of board changes at the Aberdeen company he set up almost two decades ago.

After 50 years in the industry and 19 as CEO, Mr van Bilderbeek replaces Jeff Thrall who has been chair since 2012 and will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

The new CEO is Craig Hendrie who has been with the AIM-quoted oil and gas services firm for 25 years, 19 as technical director.

Graham Stevens has retired as finance director and stepped down from the board and is succeeded by Mike Park who has been appointed chief financial officer. Mr. Park has been an employee of Plexus for 20 years and was previously a director and financial controller of Plexus Ocean Systems.

The company is behind a friction-grip method of wellhead engineering, known for its safety, time and cost saving capabilities.

Mr Hendrie has a strong engineering background and was instrumental in the development, testing and analysis of the original POS-GRIP wellhead products. More recently, he has been involved in day-to-day activities as a director of Plexus Ocean Systems in Aberdeen.

In a further addition to the board, Anastasio (Stas) van Bilderbeek has been appointed as an executive director and will be responsible for engagement with existing and prospective shareholders as well as assisting with, and implementing, company strategy and business development.

As part of this succession plan, and to ensure a seamless transition process, both Ben van Bilderbeek and Graham Stevens will stay on as full-time employees of the company for six months to assist the new board as required.

Mr Hendrie said: “I am immensely proud and grateful for the opportunity to step up to become CEO of Plexus and congratulate my fellow board members, Mike Park and Stas van Bilderbeek, on their appointments. We look forward to updating the market with our goals and strategic plans in the coming months.

“Ben van Bilderbeek has had a remarkable career and his contribution as the founder of Plexus and inventor of our proprietary POS-GRIP method of engineering is immense.

“He has led the company through various challenges and opportunities such as industry downturns, Russian sanctions and the COVID pandemic, and has always remained confident in the company and its technology and continued to personally back it at every opportunity.

“Ben has always emphasised the importance of making oil and gas production greener and safer. He has been a long term advocate of leak-free, ESG and net zero-friendly practices even before they became mainstream. This approach has been at the heart of Plexus for 40 years.”

He added: “Graham Stevens was instrumental in preparing the company for AIM admission back in 2005. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to drive the business forward, manage regulatory and compliance matters, foster relationships with key stakeholders, and coordinate several key strategic transactions.”