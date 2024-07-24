Pipeline firm Stats posts record year after takeover

Growth forecast

Stephen Rawlinson: on track for another record year

Pipeline technology specialist Stats UK has posted record trading figures following its takeover by a Japanese corporation.

Stats, based in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, was acquired in August last year by Mitsui, the technology conglomerate, for an undisclosed sum.

Ebitda for the 2023 calendar year grew 33% to £12.1 million on a 26% rise in revenue to £74.7m.

Chief executive Stephen Rawlinson said 87% of revenue derived from activities outside the UK.

It was engaged on Saudi Arabia’s largest ever subsea isolation project and recorded significant growth in key markets including Qata, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia the US and Canada.

“We expect demand to increase over the coming year in all our markets,” said Mr Rawlinson. “Revenue is anticipated to be higher than that achieved in 2023 and staff levels are again expected to increase to meet the anticipated growth in demand.

“Excellent progress has been made on integration across the business, including building on synergies and co-ordination of market development opportunities. We are on pace for yet another record year.”