New three nations combat aircraft concept unveiled

Defence partnership

The new concept now being unveiled

A new concept model of a next generation combat aircraft has been unveiled in a project that brings together three of the world’s biggest defence companies.

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) nations – UK, Italy and Japan – and their lead industry partners – BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) – are exhibiting together for the first time at the Farnborough International Airshow where the new concept is now on display.

The model features a much more evolved design with a wingspan larger than previous concepts to improve the aerodynamics of the future combat aircraft.

Set to be in service in 2035, it will be one of the world’s most advanced, interoperable, adaptable and connected fighter jets in service.

It includes integrated sensors and a powerful next generation radar capable of providing 10,000 times more data than current systems, giving it a battle-winning advantage.

Herman Claesen, managing director, Future Combat Air Systems, BAE Systems, said: “The new model, unveiled at Farnborough International Airshow, shows notable progress in the design and concepting of this future fighter jet.

“We’ll continue to test and evolve the design, as we move closer towards the next phase of the programme.”

Guglielmo Maviglia of Leonardo, which has operations in Edinburgh, added: The pace of the programme is extraordinary, building on a solid foundation and industrial legacy in each country and government-led partnership. Since the treaty was signed in December 2023, the programme has seen strong commitment from each partner.

“The programme is immensely important for Italy, for Leonardo, including our UK-based business, and for wider Italian industry.”

Hitoshi Shiraishi of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said: “We expect to obtain better results and deeper knowledge than ever before by combining the different cultures, experiences and knowledge of the three industries involved.